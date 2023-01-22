Cardinal Ritter pulled away in the second half Tuesday night to prevail in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association showdown at St. Francis Borgia, winning 58-51.
“The number of turnovers really hurt us,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Missed free throws also hurt quite a bit. Their rebounding was strong. Cardinal Ritter is a very good team. Give them a lot of credit. However, this is a game we felt we could have won.”
The Lions improved to 13-3 overall, 4-0 in league games.
Borgia, which suffered its second loss in a row, dropped to 15-2 for the season, 4-1 in AAA games.
The Knights will try to break the skid Friday, hosting St. Mary’s (5-8, 1-1) in AAA action on senior night.
“St. Mary’s is another strong, talented team,” Neier said. They’re led by Zyree Collins, Yuri Collins’ brother. He’s scoring a lot (23.5 points per game) and he does a lot of good things.”
Both Cardinal Ritter and Borgia came into Tuesday’s game ranked in the latest Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 state poll (Jan. 10) with Cardinal Ritter second and Borgia fourth.
The game lived up to its billing early as Borgia scored first four points before the Lions came back for the next five.
Through eight minutes, Borgia held a 15-12 lead.
The Knights led by as much as six points in the second quarter before Cardinal Ritter came back to cut it to 28-26 late in the half. Grant Schroeder scored to give the Knights a 30-26 lead at the intermission.
Borgia came out and netted the first seven points of the third quarter, going up by a 37-26 margin. However, that was the turning point.
Cardinal Ritter went on an 11-point run to tie it with 2:41 to go in the quarter, 37-37. The Lions worked from there, leading 42-39 after three quarters.
“I think we let up on defense a little bit,” Neier said. “They got the lead and we seemed to lose focus on the defensive end. Our defense was not as strong in the second half.”
Borgia managed just two free throws following its early surge and was outscored from there, 16-2.
“I think they took advantage of all of our mistakes,” Neier said. “They’re very talented and they continued to work hard through the fourth quarter.”
Early in the fourth quarter, the Lions continued to pull away, building the lead to double digits before Borgia was able to chip back, cutting it to 58-51 by the game’s conclusion.
Other than the pair of Schroeder and Adam Rickman, Borgia struggled to find the basket.
Schroeder closed the game with 20 points, playing most of the second half with four fouls. He hit three of Borgia’s four three-point baskets and went 7-8 from the free-throw line.
Rickman closed with 19 points and went 3-8 from the free-throw stripe.
Brody Denbow and Nathan Kell each scored five points. Denbow hit the team’s other three-point shot and Kell went 1-2 from the line.
Tate Marquart scored both of his points at the free-throw line.
For the game, Borgia went 13-20 from the stripe.
Cardinal Ritter used its depth and nine different players scored.
Clayton Jackson was the scoring leader with 16 points. He hit three of the team’s five three-point baskets and went 5-8 from the free-throw line.
Quentin Parker was next, scoring 10 points with eight of them in the middle two quarters.
Derrick Rivers and Ryan Atkins both scored seven points. Rivers hit the other two three-point shots. Atkins was 5-8 from the free-throw line.
Theodore Tyson Jr. and Nashawn Davis both ended with five points.
James Porter scored four points while Demontrel Jones Jr. concluded with three and Mehki Barringer added two.
The Lions went 15-26 from the free-throw line.
“This isn’t your typical Cardinal Ritter team,” Neier said. “Usually, they have a couple of 6-8 or 6-9 players. This year, they don’t have that height, but they do have players who go to the basket strong and are good outside shooters.”
Following Friday’s home game against St. Mary’s, the Knights head to the Union Tournament next week, where they are seeded first.
Borgia opens against eighth-seeded Lutheran South (4-8) Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Borgia will play either No. 4 Rockwood Summit or fifth-seeded Washington in the second round. The losers’ bracket runs next Thursday, Jan. 26, while the semifinals are Friday, Jan. 27.
The tournament concludes Saturday, Jan. 28.
The other side of the bracket consists of second-seeded Sikeston, No. 3 Union, sixth-ranked Seckman and the seventh-seeded Blue Knights.