Cardinal Ritter pulled away in the second half Tuesday night to prevail in an Archdiocesan Athletic Association showdown at St. Francis Borgia, winning 58-51.

“The number of turnovers really hurt us,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “Missed free throws also hurt quite a bit. Their rebounding was strong. Cardinal Ritter is a very good team. Give them a lot of credit. However, this is a game we felt we could have won.”