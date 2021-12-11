The best news is that the game is over.
However, St. Francis Borgia Regional’s girls basketball team (3-2, 1-1) will have to play Cardinal Ritter (3-2, 1-0) again following Thursday’s 93-28 road loss.
“We were outmatched the entire game,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “No one was injured, that’s about all I can say. We will regroup and start preparing for the Sullivan Tournament.”
Borgia plays Tuesday and Wednesday at the Peoples Bank Holiday Classic in Sullivan. Borgia faces Steelville Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Helias Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Helias is the top seed.
The tournament has seven teams with the first, fourth and fifth seeds playing in a round robin.
Borgia will play in a final game Friday.
Owensville, St. James, Salem and Sullivan are in the bracket portion of the tournament.
In Thursday’s game, Cardinal Ritter raced out to a 34-9 lead after one quarter. It was 59-16 at the half and 76-24 through three quarters.
Kaitlyn Patke led Borgia in scoring with 10 points. Audrey Richardson was next with seven.
Lexie Meyer scored five points, Celia Gildehaus netted four, and Natalie Alferman added two points.
Borgia hit one three-point basket and went 7-13 from the free-throw line.