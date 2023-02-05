Competing at home Wednesday, the Union wrestling Wildcats dropped a home dual meet to Capital City, 59-12.
The meet was Union’s last one before the upcoming Class 3 District 3 Tournament in Carl Junction Feb. 17-18.
Capital City also is in Class 3, but has been assigned to District 4 at Belton.
In Wednesday’s meet, Union won three matches.
• Trey Ladymon (165) had Union’s only pin, stopping Benjamin Steffens in 2:59.
• Michael Alvarado (157) earned a 3-2 decision over Jacob Weaver.
• Traven St. Clair (190) also won by decision, 7-5, against Capital City’s Darius Hendricks.
Capital City won the other seven contested bouts and added 18 points on three forfeit wins.
Brady Hale (120) pinned Union’s Adam Briggs in 0:39. Jack Zietz (126) followed up with a 16-1 technical fall (4:00) over Union’s Logan Garrett.
DeMarkus Lyddon-Anne (132) pinned Union’s Kurl Conato in 2:24. David Ashcroft (144) had the fastest pin, 0:07, against Louis Zimmermann.
Jeremiah Austin (150) pinned Union’s Malachi Frazier in 3:21. Nathan Yoder (175) pinned Union’s Brody Sitze in 1:40.
Reyce Turner (285) stopped Union’s Killian Cordia in 2:53.
Unopposed for Capital City were Ethan Wydra (106), Parker Jones (138) and Hayden Miller (215).
Union’s Chris Kellermann won the lone exhibition match, pinning Capital City’s John Mason at 157 pounds in 1:19.
