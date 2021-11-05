The Cavaliers were too much for Pacific in the first half Saturday.
Capital City (14-6) stacked up a 4-0 lead in the first half on the way to winning on its home field in the Class 3 District 4 boys soccer quarterfinals against Pacific (11-14), 6-1.
The Cavaliers extended their lead to 6-0 before Pacific’s Trevor Klund put in the final score to get the Indians on the scoreboard.
Blake Bearden was credited with the assist.
Capital City received two goals apiece from Garrett Carney and Nate Wilbanks. The other two scores came from Mo Yanis and Landon Carney.
The district moved back to the originally planned location at Jefferson City’s Soccer Park Monday for the semifinals, pitting No. 2 Capital City against No. 3 Jefferson City and No. 1 Rockwood Summit against No. 4 Rolla.