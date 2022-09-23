Sam Cairns netted a brace with goals 2:33 apart Saturday to lift the Cape Girardeau Central Tigers over the Borgia Knights, 2-0.
Cairns scored on a penalty kick with 9:49 to play in the opening half and then added a long free kick goal from the left side with 7:16 left in the half.
Cape Central improved to 9-0-1 on the season while the Knights fell to 3-4.
Justin Mort made two saves in net for Borgia.
Strohmeyer, who came to Borgia from Cape Girardeau, said he saw some familiar faces.
“There were few boys on the Cape Central team that I coached through their grade-school years,” Strohmeyer said. “It was great to see them and see their development on the field. One of the boys I coached for years is a freshman and started on the varsity team. I was proud to see him out there playing well.”
While Borgia didn’t get the result, Strohmeyer saw positives.
“I thought we played a fairly solid game,” he said. “Last year, they beat us, 9-1. Possession was close to 50 percent, but we had trouble generating quality chances.”
Strohmeyer felt the penalty also led to the second goal.
“We gave up the penalty, but that happens sometimes when you are playing tough defense,” Strohmeyer said. “But it was our response that was the problem. I think the second goal was due to the letdown of the penalty. That is not what a good team does and we need to be better. Other than those few minutes, we played good defense.”