It came down to two pitches Tuesday afternoon at Wildcat Ballpark.
And after those, Camdenton celebrated as it upset second-seeded St. Francis Borgia Regional in the opening round of the Class 5 District 5 baseball tournament, 6-5.
“This was a tough loss to swallow for us,” Borgia Head Coach Rob Struckhoff said. “Taking the lead into the seventh, we felt good about getting out with a win. But they came out swinging the bat well, and then we made the big error that led to three unearned runs. We kept coming at them though in the bottom of the seventh and got within a run with a chance to tie the game or win it but once again could not execute.”
The second-seeded Knights (16-9) seemed to have momentum back on its side against the seventh-seeded Lakers (15-10). The Knights had the bases loaded, trailing 6-5, with just one out and Brayden Mayer at the dish.
Borgia had scored once in the inning, trimming Camdenton’s advantage. Mayer had a 3-1 count. But the next two pitches determined the outcome.
Struckhoff went for a bold play, calling for a squeeze bunt. Sam Heggemann was able to get a start from third base, but contact with the pitch wasn’t made, and Heggemann was tagged out in a rundown.
With runners on first and second, Camdenton pitcher Mitch Orozco reached back and fired, drawing a swing ... and a miss.
With that, Camdenton knocked out the 2019 Class 4 state champions.
“This loss can’t diminish a great year, though,” Struckhoff said. “Moving up to Class 5 and going 16-9 is a great accomplishment. We won the Bank Classic Tournament for the first time and had some really big wins. We had 12 great seniors on this team, and they’ll be missed.”
The Lakers only scored in two innings but made those count. Camdenton took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Borgia struck back to score three times in the bottom of that inning and seemed to be cruising after adding an insurance run in the fifth.
However, Camdenton got the bats going again in the seventh, rallying for four runs. That seemed to be enough, but Borgia mounted a comeback of its own and had a chance in the bottom of the inning.
“I was very proud of the fight of our guys in the bottom of the seventh,” Struckhoff said. “We gave ourselves a chance even after momentum had shifted. We’ve had to scratch and claw all year through close games, so this was more of the same for us. We just didn’t have the finish we needed today.”
Camdenton outhit Borgia in the game, 8-7. The Lakers made two errors to Borgia’s one, but the Borgia error was a big one. Because of it, three of the runs in the seventh were unearned.
Gavin Mueller took the loss. Over 6.2 innings, he allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks. He struck out four.
“Gavin Mueller was a bulldog on the mound today,” Struckhoff said. “He gave us a great effort, and we played some really good defense behind him for most of the game. It was exactly what we thought we’d get out of him, and he deserved a better fate.”
Ethan Mort got the final out and allowed a hit.
Offensively, Heggemann led the way with three hits, including a double.
Alonzo MacDonald, Isaac Vedder, Sam Turilli and Mayer each had one hit.
MacDonald, Heggemann, Mayer and Tyler Stieffermann walked. Turilli was hit by a pitch.
Vedder added a sacrifice fly. Owen Struckhoff put down a sacrifice bunt. MacDonald and Heggemann each scored twice. Max Meyers scored one run.
Vedder drove in three runs, and Heggemann had one RBI.
“The top of our lineup really came through today,” Rob Struckhoff said. “Alonzo MacDonald was able to get on base a couple times and score some runs at the leadoff spot. Isaac Vedder had some huge at-bats and knocked in three runs. And our best hitter all year, Sam Heggemann, came up big in the big game with three hits and a walk.”
Conner Miller pitched the first five innings for Camdenton, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks.
Orozco pitched the final two innings, allowing one run on two hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out two and earned the win.
Offensively, Kam Durnin and Orozco each had two hits.
Kade Durnin doubled. Miller, Cody Hendrix and Brady Ford singled.
Jackson Basham and Kade Durnin walked. Miller stole a base, and Ford sacrificed.
Hendrix scored two of the Camdenton runs. Kam Durnin, Orozco, Kade Durnin and Ford also scored.
Kam Durnin drove in three runs. Miller, Hendrix and Ford each had one RBI.