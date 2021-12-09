Paced by one division champion, the Pacific wrestling Indians rose as high as sixth in the team standings Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
Dominic Calvin was Pacific’s lone weight class winner, taking first at 182 pounds with a perfect 3-0 mark.
“Overall, I felt we wrestled pretty well,” Pacific Head Coach Jesse Knott said. “Had our three big guys step up and get to the medal matches and had a lot of good wins by our other guys as well. It was a tough start to the day when we began 0-9 but we were able to bounce back and finish the day in 6th overall. I was pleased with he way most of our guys competed.”
Pacific recorded 108.5 points, coming in behind the top five teams — Capital City (204.5), Hannibal (161.5), Lindbergh (157), Fulton (127) and Wentzville Liberty (114).
Other teams included Rock Bridge (92), Ft. Zumwalt North (90), Warrenton (87.5), St. Charles (80), Sikeston (76), Windsor (75.5), Lift for Life Charter Academy (63.5), Union (46), Battle (37), McCluer (24), Pattonville (15) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (four).
Calvin started with back-to-back wins by pin against Windsor’s Nick Jansen (3:07) and Sikeston’s Dominic Mullin (2:20).
In the championship round, Calvin won by a 9-1 major decision against Capital City’s Matthew Boyer.
“We lost Dom the second half of the season last year, so it was awesome to see him get to bounce back,” Knott said. “He was moving well, chain wrestling and executing to score lots of points. That is a great sign to see from him early on. Looking to see how he continues to competes in the upper weights. Our success as a team is going to lean heavily on our three seniors leading the way just as they did in this tournament.”
At 138 pounds, Pacific had the division’s runner-up in Warren Fiedler.
Fiedler scored pins against Zumwalt North’s Logan Bizzle (3:52) and Wentzville Liberty’s Lukas Aubuchon (3:00) before he was pinned by Fulton’s Owen Uhls in the championship round.
Pacific’s next best finish came at 126 pounds with Ethan Flaherty taking fourth. Flaherty scored a pin in 1:31 against Windsor’s Duncan Gross in the quarterfinals before taking back-to-back decision losses in the semifinals and third-place match.
Caden Browning (120 pounds), Mason Lucas (145) and Nathaniel Knaff (285) each placed fifth in their respective divisions.
Browning went 2-2, finishing with back-to-back pins against Lift for Life’s Christian Noble (1:53) and Sikeston’s Conner Michael (4:00).
Lucas rebounded from a first-round loss to pin his final three opponents — Union’s Hunter Garrett (3:01), Sikeston’s Asa Douglass (0:43) and Hannibal’s Peyton Elliott (4:00).
Knaff similarly ended on a three-win streak, coming back from an opening loss to pin Windsor’s Clay Scott (3:13), Pattonville’s Daniel McCoy (1:32) and McCluer’s Terry Washington (1:56).
Timothy Link (113) went 2-2 to finish sixth in his division. Link’s two wins were an 18-2 technical fall against Sikeston’s Connor Lawrence and a 17-7 major decision against Wentzville Liberty’s Hurshawn Perkins.
Austin Tennyson (152 pounds), Izach Reeder (160), Cameron Shouse (170), Nickolas Wedemeier (195) and Blake McKay (195) each wrestled for the Indians but did not record a win in the tournament.
Pacific’s next scheduled match is set for Tuesday in a triangular meet at Webster Groves, starting at 6 p.m. Ladue is also scheduled to compete in the meet.