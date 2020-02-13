The inaugural girls wrestling campaign for St. Francis Borgia Regional ended Saturday in the MSHSAA District 2 meet in Wentzville.
Borgia’s lone female wrestler, Aine Callahan, scored six team points to help the Lady Knights finish 31st in the event.
“I am very proud of her efforts at the district,” Borgia Head Coach Matt Posinski said. “More importantly, we the coaches, are very proud of the overall progress and confidence she has gained in her first season. Her losses were to upperclassmen who were both state qualifiers last year.”
Callahan (115) won two matches and reached the third round of wrestlebacks.
In the opening round, Callahan was pinned by Washington’s Allison Meyer, the eventual weight class winner, in 2:20.
Callahan came back to pin Rock Bridge’s Alishah Choudhry in 1:52 and Jefferson City’s Zoey Mzeru in 3:55.
Francis Howell Central’s Sophia Tran pinned Callahan in 1:38, to end her season.
Boys Fall Twice
Competing in Ste. Genevieve Friday, the Borgia boys lost two matches.
Borgia lost to host Valle Catholic, 45-6, and fell to Festus, 60-16.
“It was their first-ever home meet,” Posinski said. “We were honored to be a participant in that historic moment.”
In the match against Valle, Joseph Lause (113) was Borgia’s lone winner. He was unopposed.
Borgia lost two contested bouts. Oliver Mace (152) was pinned by Valle’s Joshua Bieser, 7-4. Trey Huck (160) of Valle pinned Borgia’s Nathan Boone in 0:42.
The other Valle points came on six forfeits.
In the Festus match, Borgia won all three contested matches.
Lause won a 12-0 major decision over Austin Neff.
“He controlled the entire match and was able to back points for the win,” Posinski said.
Mace pinned Justin Richard and Boone pinned Lane Tettleton. Both matches ended in 1:59.
“Mace can back with a strong start and finished with a fall with one second left in the first period,” Posinski said. “Boone also came back in his second match and was able to capitalize with a reversal for the fall with one second left in the first period.”
Festus scored all 60 points on 10 forfeits.
Borgia wrestled Monday at Orchard Farm. The Knights go to the Class 2 District 2 meet Friday and Saturday in Mexico.