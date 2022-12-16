Aine Callahan placed third at 130 pounds to lead the St. Francis Borgia girls wrestling team at Friday’s Union Tournament.
“Aine wrestled very well Friday,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “It probably was the best I’ve seen her wrestle to date. She was aggressive and set the tone in each match.”
In the team standings, Borgia tied for 21st with 22 points. Logan-Rogersville also scored 22 points.
Northwest won the team title with 213 points with Washington second at 210.
Rounding out the top five were Marquette (195), Camdenton (145) and St. Clair (137).
Callahan and teammate Lauren Karch (140) competed for Borgia.
Callahan scored all 22 team points, starting by pinning Seckman’s Nadia Steinhoff in the first round in 1:00.
Callahan then pinned Ste. Genevieve’s Addison Geiler in 0:50.
Northwest’s Madyson Thomas handed Callahan her only setback of the tournament, pinning her in 1:49.
“She unfortunately got turned in her only loss and was giving up back points but not pinned,” Hellebusch said. “As she was rolling through to continue fighting, the hand came down immediately as her shoulders touched on the roll through and the fall was called. We were all obviously disappointed by that, but she bounced back and won the rest of her matches.”
Callahan came back with a 2:23 pin of Sullivan’s Jade Studdard to reach the third-place match.
There, Callahan pinned Geiler again, this time in 3:07, to claim third place.
Karch’s run was much shorter. She was pinned by Fatima’s Skyla Schroeder in 1:18 and by Seckman’s Kendall Altman in 0:19.