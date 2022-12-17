Competing in a rare midweek tournament, St. Francis Borgia’s Aine Callahan placed second in her weight class at Blair Oaks Wednesday.
Callahan (130) went 4-1 during the meet to snag the runner-up spot in the event.
“Aine was the bright spot,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “She had a tough first match losing to a Dunwiddie of Jefferson City. However, she rallied and won the rest of the day to place second.”
Teammate Lauren Karch (140) lost all four of her matches.
As a team, the Lady Knights scored 12 points to finish 12th among 17 schools in the event.
Fulton was the winner with 116 points while Blair Oaks and Versailles tied for second with 87 points.
Wright City (79) and Kirksville (46) rounded out the top five.
Callahan, now 10-6 for the season, lost her opener to Jefferson City’s Alexis Dunwiddie by a pin in 1:31.
Callahan bounced back to win her next four, all by pins.
She pinned Hallsville’s Izzy Lopez in 1:08, Wright City’s Sadie Sehnert in 1:37, and Blair Oaks’ Brookelynn Meeks in 1:44.
Hellebusch pointed out the match against Meeks.
“Aine and Meeks from Blair Oaks have met before and I believe they have both won and lost,” Hellebusch said. “Last night Aine really dominated the matchup... I thought Aine looked very in control. I believe it was 7-4 at the time of the fall. Even though Aine made some mistakes, she did not panic and just kept working. I was very proud of the way she wrestled and responded.”
Karch was pinned in all four of her bouts. She lost to Blair Oaks’ Abby Winder 1:49, Capital City’s Jacinda Espinosa in 1:47, Moberly’s Addison Orscheln in 0:43, and Rock Bridge’s Socorro Rodriguez in 0:26.
