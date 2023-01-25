St. Francis Borgia’s one-girl wrestling team competed Friday at the St. Clair Tournament.
Senior Aine Callahan placed fifth in the 130-pound division at the meet.
Borgia finished 16th in the team standings with 10 points.
Callahan’s first match was a defeat against Eddyson Reeves of Herculaneum, who pinned Callahan in 2:00. Callahan was pinned in 3:00 by Sullivan’s Jade Studdard.
Borgia’s wrestler won her next three bouts. She pinned Kirkwood’s Carmen Fort in 2:57 and Ft. Zumwalt East’s Stephanie Gonzalez in 3:15.
In the fifth-place bout, Callahan earned a 15-12 decision over Makayla Murray of Lift for Life Charter Academy.
