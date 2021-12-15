Putting her experience to good use, Borgia’s Aine Callahan reached the podium Friday in the Union Girls Wrestling Tournament.
Callahan (130) placed second in her weight class and improved to 10-3 on the season.
“Aine Callahan continues to impress by losing only one of her contested matches and taking second place in the tournament,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said.
Borgia had three wrestlers in the event. Kaitlyn Scott (115) and Lauren Karch (135) did not place.
In the team standings, Borgia placed 13th with 34 points, finishing between Union (50) and Webster Groves (30).
Holt won the 20-school meet title with 197 points while Washington placed second at 182.
Callahan, in her third season, needed 28 seconds to pin Potosi’s Harley Vance in the opening round.
In the semifinals, Callahan pinned Holt’s Brianna Wasser in 1:28.
In the title match, Isabel Bassler of Ste. Genevieve pinned Callahan in 1:07.
Karch won one match, pinning Seckman’s Emma Sasenger in 1:03.
“Lauren Karch, a first-year wrestler, was able to record her first-win of the season and wrestled pretty well.”
She lost her opener to Webster Groves’ Talia Lee in 0:15 and was pinned by Ste. Genevieve’s Katlyn Lay in 2:07.
Scott lost all three of her matches by pins. She was stopped by Holt’s Reese Compton (0:21), Ste. Genevieve’s Hollyn Zangaro (1:43) and Northwest’s Megan Robinson (0:17).
“She had a tough night but is improving with each trip out onto the mat,” Hellebusch said.