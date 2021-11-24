St. Francis Borgia Regional wrestler Aine Callahan won four of her five matches Saturday to place second in her weight class at the Wright City Girls Wrestling Tournament.
Callahan (130) led a trio of Borgia wrestlers in the event. Kaitlyn Scott (115) finished second at 115 pounds, and Lauren Karch was third at 135.
Callahan, a third-year wrestler, had all five of her matches end in pins.
Callahan pinned Osage’s Meghan Milligan in 1:15, St. Clair’s Riley Ostendorf in 2:37, Southern Boone’s Hope Schweitzer in 1:50 and Sullivan’s Cassandra Pritchett in 1:14.
The loss was by a pin to St. Clair’s Audrey Declue in 2:20.
St. Clair’s Janessa Avila pinned Scott twice, in 0:21 and 0:36, in the 115-pound bracket.
Karch lost both of her matches by pins. St. Clair’s Jossie Hopkins won in 1:29, and Osage’s Caitlyn Sullivan won in 0:42.