St. Francis Borgia Regional’s most experienced girls wrestler, Aine Callahan, led her team Friday at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
Callahan placed third at the 130-pound weight division, going 3-1.
For the tournament, Borgia had three wrestlers. Kaitlynn Scott went 1-2, placing seventh at 110 pounds.
Lauren Karch lost both of her contested matches at 135.
As a team, Borgia scored 23 points to place 19th of 21 teams.
St. Charles won with 170 points, and Ft. Zumwalt North was second at 153. Francis Howell Central (133), Lindbergh (130) and Pattonville (115) rounded out the top five.
Union was the top area squad, scoring 39 points to finish 14th.
Callahan won her opener by a 1:02 pin of North Point’s Elisia Cintron.
In the quarterfinals, Callahan pinned Lindbergh’s Leila Hobson in 1:28.
Wentzville Liberty’s Elektra Lowe pinned Callahan in 0:40 in the semifinals.
Callahan bounced back to pin Francis Howell Central’s Abigail Mattson for third.
Scott won her final match, a pin in 0:46 of Francis Howell Central’s Sarah Layton.
She was pinned by Zumwalt North’s Jailyn Ebert in 0:42 and North Point’s Meghan Menke in 0:51.
Karch was pinned by Battle’s Emmett Bryan in 1:05 and Francis Howell Central’s Alyssa Haile in 2:28.