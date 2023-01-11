St. Francis Borgia’s one-girl team stood tall Saturday.
Aine Callahan (130) was the school’s top finisher in the Park Hills Central Wrestling Tournament, finishing second in her weight class.
Callahan scored 20 points to give Borgia 10th place among 17 teams.
Host Park Hills Central won the title with 101 points with Ste. Genevieve placing second at 84 and Festus grabbing third with 76 points.
Potosi (40) and Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (38) rounded out the top five.
Callahan was Borgia’s lone female wrestler and she pinned her first four opponents.
The win run started with a 1:25 pin over North County’s Memory Raker and continued with a 0:35 victory against Ste. Genevieve’s Katlynn Lay.
She moved forward with pins of Festus’ Isabella Horn (0:26) and Kennett’s Janiya Gray (0:54) before losing to Herculaneum’s Eddyson Reeves in the title bout in 1:59.
“Our lone senior, Aine Callahan, wrestled extremely well on the day,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “Even in her only loss, Aine looked really good. She was aggressive and setting the pace. A small mistake landed her on her back which resulted in her getting pinned right at the end of the round. I think if she had just a couple of seconds more she could have restarted the next round and continued to wrestle towards the win.”
Boys
Borgia’s boys scored 67 points to finish 12th among 23 programs, including several subvarsity squads.
De Soto was the team winner with 212 points. New Madrid County Central was the runner-up at 175 points while North County ended at 170.5. Rounding out the top five were Park Hills Central (120) and Herculaneum (119).
“We struggled at first, but started to get our feet underneath of us as the tournament went on and managed to salvage what we could of the day,” Hellebusch said.
The Knights brought nine varsity wrestlers with Estiven Levin (157) and Hunter Smith (285) both placing third.
“Estiven Levin and Hunter Smith were our other medalists,” Hellebusch said. “Both of them wrestled well and ended up taking home third-place honors. It was good to see Estiven back on track. He has been dealing with some injuries for most of the season but today he wrestled without pain. Hunter had some tough matches, but even though being on the lower end of the heavy weight scale, wrestled very strong. He was the aggressor in each of his matches and he looked pretty good.”
Lincoln Schaefer (120) and Nate Clarkson (150) each finished fifth.
Liam Callahan (113) and Will Clarkson (190) were seventh.
Adam Ashworth (138), Kamper Brinkmann (144) and Joseph Volmert (175) did not place.
Levin won two of his three bouts, including a medical forfeit win over Park Hills Central’s Hunter Settles for third. His other win was a pin of Herculaneum’s Joe Oliver (0:38).
Levin’s loss was a 5-2 decision against Parkway Central’s Evan Weingart.
Smith pinned Affton’s Dylan Cruz in 0:16 and edged Kennett’s Kevin Thompson in the placement match, 2-1. The loss was an 8-4 decision against Herculaneum’s Shea Eberhardt.
Schaefer won two contested matches, closing with a 1:29 pin of New Madrid County Central’s Ja’den Kelso and a 5:50 pin of Hancock’s Brandon Sluka.
He lost one contested match, a 1:34 pin to De Soto’s Thomas Bradley.
Nate Clarkson lost in the quarterfinals to Park Hills Central’s Michael Bradley by a 1:38 pin, but rallied to win three in a row, pinning Hancock’s Anthony Borghesi (4:58), Potosi’s Steven Riddell (0:39) and Kennett’s Mike’kel Payne (3:03).
Liam Callahan won his final bout, a 2:51 pin of Kennett’s Jack Todd. He was pinned in his other two contested matches.
Will Clarkson won twice, pinning Affton C’s Endrit Rexhapi (0:36) and Ste. Genevieve’s Kaleb McBride (1:29). He lost his other two matches by pins.
Ashworth, Brinkmann and Volmert were defeated twice in contested matches.
Borgia also fielded one subvarsity wrestler, Ben Meyers (144) and he also lost both of his matches.
“Some of our younger kids showed some grit as they clawed their way back from early losses, but it was encouraging to see,” Hellebusch said.
After hosting a home meet Monday, the program next wrestles Thursday at St. James.