St. Francis Borgia senior Aine Callahan’s list of firsts continued last Wednesday during the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships at Columbia’s Mizzou Arena.
Borgia’s first girls wrestler became the school’s first state qualifier this season.
And, Wednesday, she became Borgia’s first state tournament match winner, earning a 12-10 decision over Warsaw’s Skyline Boone in the opening round.
“I just want to say how proud I am of our senior Aine Callahan,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said. “She had a great year and qualified for the first time this year. She handled herself well and wasn’t nervous at all going into state. She wrestled aggressively and was wrestling to win.”
Hellebusch noted that Callahan was able to work out of trouble spots to earn the win.
In the quarterfinals, Callahan lost a 4:38 pin to Odessa’s Emily Bischoff. In the wrestlebacks, she was pinned by Harrisonville’s Chloe Herrick in 0:42.
Herrick, a runner-up at 120 pounds last year, defeated Bischoff for third place this season.
Ste. Genevieve’s Addison Geiler, a wrestler Callahan beat three times this season, won the state title.
“I feel like we were right there though and had the opportunity to do great things, especially knowing that Aine had beaten the girl who ended up winning this year multiple times during the regular season,” Hellebusch said. “Of course, anything can happen on any given day. My hats off to that girl (Geiler).”
Hellebusch said Callahan’s graduation will leave a big void in the girls wrestling program.
“We are losing a very integral part of our wrestling family with the graduation of Aine,” Hellebusch said. “She has been a leader on this team and will be greatly missed. It will be very different not having her in the room next year.”
Borgia’s other six wrestlers suffered the same fate in the Class 1 Boys Championships, losing their first two bouts by pins Wednesday.
Adam Ashworth (138) was pinned by St. Pius KC’s Marco Dalakishvili (0:33) and Marceline’s Canaan Wright (0:53). Ashworth ended at 29-19.
Nathaniel Clarkson (150) was pinned by Maysville’s Kaleb Jestes (0:39) and Sherwood’s Logan Ferrell (1:43). He finished the season at 29-23.
Braxtyn Frankenberg (157) was pinned by Versailles’ Ryan Burkes (5:49) and Albany’s Jerrid Bunten (3:46). Frankenberg was 18-14 this season.
Nick Haberberger (165) was pinned by Centralia’s Brayden Shelton (2:11) and Albany’s Kyle Burke (2:29). Haberberger ended the year at 11-12.
Will Clarkson (190) was pinned by Knob Noster’s Trey Payne (1:20) and Lafayette County’s Conner Barney (1:47). He was 29-26 this season.
Hunter Smith (285) capped a 39-11 season with losses to California’s David Schneider (4:41) and South Harrison’s Jarrett Elvins (3:36).
“For a second year in a row we definitely didn’t perform up to our ability,” Hellebusch said. “It was almost a repeat of last year. We really had a great district run, but that’s where it unfortunately ended. It’s always a big platform when you get up there and I feel that we just let it get to us again. We wrestled some really good kids in our matches but just couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities that we did have.”
Hellebusch hopes the season’s finish can inspire the wrestlers to improve next year.
“Although we fell way short of our state expectations, I am still very proud of how we got there,” Hellebusch said. “Our guys showed a lot of heart in their district run and out of the six who went to state, four of them were first-time qualifiers. It will be very important for us to hit the offseason hard so that we can once again have a great district showing and show that we belong at state.”
