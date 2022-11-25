One St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights wrestler recorded a second-place finish, the other got her first win.
One St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights wrestler recorded a second-place finish, the other got her first win.
Borgia’s female wrestling duo combined for 17 points, ranking 11th in the team standings Saturday at the Wright City Tournament.
Aine Callahan ranked second in the 135-pound division. Lauren Karch placed sixth at 145 pounds.
Wright City won the event with 138 points. Mexico was second at 105.
Sullivan was the top area team with 81 points, ranking third. Union was fourth at 76 points and Pacific eighth with 32.
Callahan won three of her four matches, the only loss by pin in 1:07 to Pacific’s Zoe Fisher.
Callahan defeated Wright City’s Lillian Heppermann (pin, 1:11), Mexico’s Carly Stuart (pin, 0:32) and Sullivan’s Sadie Altimus (pin, 1:19).
Karch’s victory was a pin of Sullivan’s Katie Summers in 4:41.
She fell to Union’s Gracie Straatmann (pin, 0:51) and Ella Woodside-Purschke (pin, 1:32), Wright City’s Kailin Hawn (pin, 1:28) and Warrenton’s Madisen Nash (decision, 5-0).
Borgia’s girls next wrestle Friday, Dec. 2, at the Ft. Zumwalt North Tournament.
