When the history of St. Francis Borgia girls wrestling is written, Aine Callahan will play a prominent role.
Borgia’s first female wrestler became the school’s first female state qualifier Saturday, finishing second in the Class 1 District 1 125-pound division.
“Aine continues to create Borgia history with what she accomplishes in the sport of wrestling and she’s not done yet,” Borgia Head Coach Rick Hellebusch said.
Callahan, a senior, will wrestle in the MSHSAA Championships at Mizzou Arena Feb. 22-23.
“We were very pleased with her performance and will continue to help her sharpen her skills to get ready for next week in Columbia,” Hellebusch said.
In the team standings, Borgia tied Westminster Christian Academy with 22 points, good for 21st at the St. Clair district.
A total of 30 teams participated with 29 scoring points. Host St. Clair won the team title with 149 points with Ste. Genevieve (103) and Sullivan (100) also reaching triple digits.
Callahan, now 28-10 on the season, opened the tournament with a 47-second pin of St. Clair’s Addyson Buckthorpe.
In the quarterfinals, Callahan pinned Union’s CJ Sullivan in 1:23.
Callahan claimed a late pin against Ste. Genevieve’s Addison Geiler, winning in 5:52, with eight seconds remaining.
In the title match, Festus’ Lauren Mills, undefeated at 35-0, pinned Callahan in 1:37.
“It was a great and emotional weekend,” Hellebusch said. “St. Francis Borgia has its first-ever female wrestler going to the state tournament with Aine Callahan going 3-1 on the weekend. All of her wins came by way of fall.”
Borgia’s other female wrestler, Lauren Karch (130) lost both of her contested matches.
St. Clair’s Audrey DeClue pinned Karch in 1:12 and Sikeston’s Kimahri Wilkins won a 17-1 technical fall in 3:06.
Karch finished the season at 3-22.
“Lauren Karch is a second-year wrestler who is still learning,” Hellebusch said. “She has been dealing with injuries over the past two seasons that have really hampered her advancement.”