California’s Lady Pintos galloped past New Haven Monday in the opening round of the Hermann Tournament, 62-27.

“California is a very tough matchup for us,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “They run about 10 girls in and out of the game, and there is not much drop off when they make a substitution. Offensively, they have a good combination of shooters, drivers, and posts who are capable of scoring at the rim.”