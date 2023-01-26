California’s Lady Pintos galloped past New Haven Monday in the opening round of the Hermann Tournament, 62-27.
“California is a very tough matchup for us,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “They run about 10 girls in and out of the game, and there is not much drop off when they make a substitution. Offensively, they have a good combination of shooters, drivers, and posts who are capable of scoring at the rim.”
New Haven (8-8) played Liberty Christian Tuesday afternoon in the consolation semifinals. The second round was pushed up to try and beat Wednesday’s projected winter weather.
In Monday’s game, California (15-3) grabbed a 22-8 lead after one quarter and never looked back. It was 41-12 at the half.
“We let (Lauren) Friedrich get loose in the first half for 20 points (18 from three-point range), and the game got away from us pretty quickly.”
California led after three quarters, 51-20.
“On our end, we wanted to make adjustments at halftime, and put together a good third quarter. We were able to play a much cleaner second half, and I was encouraged by our effort, especially being down 25 most of the game.”
Peirick credited Alayna Lagemann (five points) with playing a key role in the second half.
“I thought that Alayna Lagemann put together a strong third quarter with finishing a couple post moves at the rim against their 6-5 post girl, and Alayna didn’t shy away from rebounds on the defensive glass either.”
Aubri Meyer was New Haven’s top scorer with 10 points.
Brenna Langenberg and Liz Luecke each scored four points. Tressa Carver and Lindsey Steinbeck both netted two points.
“We are going to have to continue to find ways to integrate other girls than Brenna on the offensive end,” Peirick said. “Of course, we like it when Brenna puts in a plethora of baskets, but come postseason time, we are going to have to have multiple options on the offensive side of the ball. We are going to continue to encourage aggressive play from Brenna, but also strengthen our other girls’ abilities to get scoring opportunities.”
Friedrich led California with 26 points with eight three-point baskets.
Hailey Rademan was next with 10 points.
Other California scorers were Addie Carr with seven points, Tayte Higgins and Kierstyn Lawson with five points apiece, Ella Bailey with three and Ella Percival and Isabelle Rohrbach with two points each.