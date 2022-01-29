The California Lady Pintos showed why they were the top seed in the Hermann Tournament Monday.
California (12-4) raced its way to 76 points in the first round, defeating No. 8 St. Clair (2-9), 76-16.
The Lady Bulldogs draw the No. 4 seed, Montgomery County, in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the middle school gym.
California advances to play Battle in the winner’s bracket semifinals at the same time, but in the high school gym.
Grace Moore’s five points led St. Clair in Monday’s contest.
Vada Moore added four points.
Ava Brand scored three.
Bella Shelden and Emma Thompson each finished with two points.
The Lady Pintos received scoring contributions from 11 different players.
Ella Bailey’s 11 points led all scorers.
Trishelle Porter scored 10 points.
Others with points included Lauren Friedrich (nine), Bailey Lage (nine), Ellie Clay (eight), KaLynn Irey (eight), Lillian Eichelberger (six), Kierstyn Lawson (four), Hailey Rademan (four) and Alayna Butts (two).
Other first-round winners Monday in the tournament included Hermann, 48-41 over New Haven, and Owensville, 57-29 over Liberty Christian Academy.