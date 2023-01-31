The final piece of the Hermann Boys Basketball Tournament championship puzzle fell into place Friday night.
In the last pool play game, California defeated New Haven, 55-23.
“I was pretty disappointed with our effort against California,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “We have a couple guys who I can count on to play really hard every game, but we have a couple other guys who struggle with consistency. I thought everyone on our team really struggled with their mental effort on Friday and that showed in our execution on both ends of the floor. We did not value basketball at all and that turned into transition points for the Pintos all afternoon.”
New Haven dropped to 5-11 with the loss while the Pintos improve to 7-10. The result put the Shamrocks into Saturday’s consolation game against St. Clair while California advanced to play St. James for third.
The Pintos jumped out to a 17-6 lead after one quarter and were up at the half, 36-14.
After three quarters, California led, 51-20.
California had a trio of players reach double digits in scoring.
Hayden Kilmer led the way with 17 points. Ayden Bryant was next with 12 while Gavin Porter closed with 10 points.
Other California scorers were Hunter Berendzen and Brooks Volkart with five points apiece, Chase Schlup with four and Landen Dunham with two.
California hit seven three-point baskets (three from Porter) and went 8-11 from the free-throw line.
New Haven was paced by Andrew Noelke, who scored 11 of his team’s 23 points.
Andrew Rethemeyer was next with nine while Emmett Panhorst scored two points and David Otten added one.
New Haven went 5-10 from the free-throw line.
