Rome wasn’t built in a day.
And, neither was the Crosspoint Christian School baseball program.
Playing for the first time since 2018, the Cougars fell Tuesday to Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis, 23-1.
“After not having a team since 2018, we knew this would be a rebuilding year,” Crosspoint Head Coach Jared Hogan said. “We have a lot of work to do, especially hitting, but my guys are showing improvement, and I know my pitchers are much better than this first outing. Everyone was nervous for the first game. We’ll be practicing hard, and I know by the end of this first season we will look like a different team.”
Crosspoint was held hitless but scored its lone run in the top of the first.
CAGSL scored 12 times in the bottom of the first and added seven in the third and four more in the fourth. The game ended at that time.
Crosspoint committed six errors in the game.
Seth Aholt and Payton Lauth walked. Aholt stole a base.
Aholt took the loss after pitching the first inning. Grant Mehrhoff and James Murray also pitched.
Jackson Bredensteiner got the no-hitter for CAGSL. He allowed the one run on two walks and three hit batters, striking out 11.
“Our pitchers had issues finding the strike zone, and our defense was shaky,” Hogan said.
Crosspoint next plays April 8 against North County Christian at Washington’s Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.