Next stop, Joplin.
Crosspoint Christian School’s baseball team (2-5) completed its MAC Tournament with a 6-6 loss to Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis Thursday, 16-6.
With the loss, that means the next action for the Cougars is this week’s Missouri Christian Schools Athletic Association Tournament in Joplin.
Crosspoint opened scoring in the top of the first with a run. However, CAGSL scored three in the bottom of that fame.
Crosspoint chipped back with a run in the second and two in the third. CAGSL tied it with a run in the bottom of the third and retook the lead with two in the fourth.
Crosspoint came back and tied it again, 6-6, with two runs in the middle of the fifth.
That’s when things really switched around. CAGSL scored nine times in the bottom of the fifth and added a final run in the sixth to end it on the run rule, 16-6.
“We were tied 6-6 going into the bottom of the fifth, but then we stopped throwing strikes and our defense lost focus,” Crosspoint Head Coach Jared Hogan said.
CAGSL outhit the Cougars, 9-5. CAGSL made five errors to four for Crosspoint. Crosspoint batters drew four walks, but the team’s pitchers issued nine walks.
Asher Weldy led the offense with two hits. Seth Aholt, Joshua Coroama and Thomas Gibbs each had one hit.
Victor Rocha walked twice. Silas Ernst and Gibbs both walked once. Aholt and Carl Lewis were hit by pitches.
Aholt was credited with four stolen bases. Gibbs had three steals while Coroama stole two bases. Rocha and Weldy each had one swipe.
Aholt and Gibbs scored twice. Coroama and Lewis scored once.
Lewis drove in two runs. Coroama and Ky Hofstetter each had one RBI.
Aholt started on the hill for the Cougars and went three innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out six.
Weldy got two outs, allowing four runs (three earned) on one hit, four walks and a hit batter. He struck out two.
Payton Lauth pitched 1.1 innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.