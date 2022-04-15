Scoring twice in the bottom of the final inning, the Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis baseball Crusaders edged Crosspoint Christian School Friday in Pacific, 11-10.
Crosspoint dropped to 1-2 with the setback.
The two teams are scheduled to play again Tuesday afternoon at the Pacific Youth Association complex.
In Friday’s game, it was feast or famine for scoring. The teams went crazy in pushing runs across the plate in the first three innings.
Crosspoint scored six runs in the top of the first and CAGSL countered with two.
In the second, each side scored twice. Crosspoint added a run in the third and CAGSL scored five times.
With the score tied at 9-9, the game hit a calm period, as neither side scored for the next two innings.
In the top of the sixth, Crosspoint scored once, but CAGSL countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning to win.
Crosspoint outhit the Crusaders, 8-6. Crosspoint was charged with three errors to two for CAGSL.
Thomas Gibbs, Chayton Lewis and Seth Aholt each had two hits for Crosspoint. Asher Weldy and Payton Lauth had one hit apiece.
Aholt tripled while Gibbs had two doubles.
Gibbs, Aholt, Lauth and Ky Hofstetter walked. Victor Rocha and Hofstetter each were hit by pitches twice.
Gibbs stole three bases. Rocha and Aholt each had two steals and Lauth swiped one base.
Gibbs scored three runs. Aholt had two runs while Rocha, Lewis, Weldy, Lauth and Hofstetter each scored once.
Lewis drove in two runs. Aholt, Weldy and Lauth each had one RBI.
Aholt started for Crosspoint, but came out after getting one out.
Lauth and Carl Lewis both pitched 2.1 innings. Lewis took the loss. Lauth struck out three batters while Lewis had four strikeouts.