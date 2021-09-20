In “Case” you missed it, the Bulldogs had the top individual runner Thursday at the Eagle-Crusader Cross Country Invitational.
St. Clair senior Case Busse aced the course in 17:43.84 to take top honors in the boys race. The Bulldogs as a team scored 71 points to finish second in the boys race and 140 points to take fifth in the girls event.
Parkway South junior Magdalena Singleton was the girls winner in 21:11.05.
The Priory boys (31 points) and Parkway South girls (38) were team champions.
This is the first race win of the season for Busse with previous runs coming against large event fields at the Memphis Twilight Classic and the Forest Park Festival.
“Case ran very well,” Head Coach Ben Martin said. “By the end of the race, he couldn’t even see second place. He had a sizable lead. Case excels on courses that are challenging, which is a testament to his mental toughness.”
Sophomore Aiden Kern was St. Clair’s second runner to finish, coming in 10th in the boys race in 18:55.53.
Busse and Kern were followed to medal finishes by teammates Thomas Perkins (17th, 19:32.81), Kainalu Souza (21st, 19:42.7), William James (27th, 20:16.6), Brent Miller (32nd, 20:25.99), Tyler Yarberry (41st, 21:09.5) and Zech Slater (44th, 21:17.25).
Medals were awarded for the top 50 runners in each race.
“We had three of our freshmen boys medal,” Martin said. “Tyler Yarberry ran very well. That’s the boys team’s second second place in a row. We can hopefully get those few extra points coming up.”
St. Clair fielded additional runners in Cameron Tedrick (56th, 22:09.11), Jonathan Brewer (57th, 22:09.6), Tristen Rodrigue (65th, 22:22.86), Caden Beagle (67th, 22:24.56), Cody Folks (69th, 22:38.05), Kristofer Rohling (78th, 23:19.47), Matthew Adams (85th, 24:17.39), Ryan Bozada (92nd, 24:43.95) and Skyler Rainey (131st, 42:46.72).
In the girls race, the top three Lady Bulldogs finished in consecutive order with junior Melodi Miller leading the way at 26th place in 24:16.15. The next two runners to cross the finish line after her were teammates Hanna Spoon (24:23.53) and Brooklyn Cannon (24:23.98).
Ella Edsel joined Miller, Spoon and Cannon in earning medals as Edsel placed 40th in 26:11.76.
“I was really happy with senior Ella Edsel,” Martin said. “She is getting faster, medaled and was three minutes faster when we last ran this course in 2019.”
Also running for the Lady Bulldogs were McKenzie Boa (60th, 27:44.03), Riley Ostendorf (76th, 29:18.78), Rachel Cox (88th, 31:25.92), Hannah Thacker (96th, 33:38.92) and Emily Oligschlaeger (107th, 39:27.71).
“Freshman McKenzie Boa also had a PR today, and we look for her to continue to get faster,” Martin said.
St. Clair runs again next Thursday at the Belle Invitational.