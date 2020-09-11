It wasn’t Memphis, but it was a win for St. Clair junior Case Busse Friday.
The Bulldogs replaced the annual Memphis Twilight race with a trip to the Mexico Invitational Friday to open the cross country season. Busse won the boys race in 18:12.06, helping the Bulldogs to finish fourth with 125 points. The Lady Bulldogs placed eighth in the girls race with a team score of 191.
Boys
Mexico won the team event with 48 points, placing five runners in the top 15.
“Case really showed off his hard work this summer,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “He ran a beautiful race. He had great tactics, and ran away with it after he broke the second-place kid at the two-mile marker. He worked 400 miles for that win. He earned it.”
Freshman Thomas Perkins was the next runner to cross the finish line for the Bulldogs, taking 21st place in 20:15.83.
Rounding out the St. Clair scores were Austin Tobben (35th, 21:13.43), Aiden Kern (37th, 21:35.82) and Jonathan Brewer (41st, 21:51.51).
Kainalu Souza (53rd, 22:56.35) and Ryan Bozada (70th, 24:59.3) also ran for St. Clair.
Girls
Returning state qualifier Hanna Spoon was the top runner for the Lady Bulldogs, placing eighth in 23:17.42.
“Hanna also ran a very mature race,” Martin said. “It was probably the best tactical race I have seen her run outside of last year’s district meet. She did great. We had 13 kids run faster than their first race last year, so I think we are on track for a good season.”
Brookfield’s Alex Sharp won the individual title in 20:21.29. Centralia was the top team with 68 points.
Senior Arin Halmich finished 28th in 24:30.25. She was the second St. Clair runner to finish.
Other scoring runners for the Lady Bulldogs were Lily Vernon (70th, 29:16.07), Ella Edsel (72nd, 29:22.64) and Chloe Machen (73rd, 29:34.73).
Berlyn Wohlgemuth (81st, 30:54.29) and Hannah Thacker (84th, 31:12.76) also competed for St. Clair.
St. Clair next runs in the Arcadia Valley Invitational on Saturday.