The Bulldogs had a final run Friday.
The cross country season came to a close and three St. Clair runners made it to the season’s final days by qualifying for the three-day state championship event.
Of those three, junior Case Busse had the best finish, taking 62nd in the Class 4 boys race with a time of 17:38.7.
Busse finished 58 positions better than last year, when he ran 120th in the Class 3 race. He shaved 33 seconds on his time from the previous year.
“He ran a solid race,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “Next year, he wants a medal and he has the determination to do it.”
Senior teammate Austin Tobben added a second Bulldog qualifier in the boys race this year. Tobben placed 140th with a time of 19:27.7.
“Austin went out how everyone wants to go out their senior year — at state, with a personal record,” Martin said. “That was his fastest time of the season.”
In the Class 4 girls race, sophomore Hanna Spoon qualified for the state race for a second year in a row. She placed 137th with a time of 22:54.7.
“Hanna had a good race as well, beating what she was predicted to finish,” Martin said. “I am proud of all three of them.”
Festus, winner of six consecutive boys Class 3 state championships coming into the race, won a state title for a seventh year in a row despite moving up to Class 4 as MSHSAA expanded from four classes last year to five this year.
The Tigers scored 45 points, led by individual runner-up Cullen Krieg. Four Festus runners finished in the top 15.
West Plains senior Riley Simpson was the individual state champion in the boys race with a time of 15:39.6.
In the girls race, St. Charles West junior Lilian Jackson won the title in 18:21.6.
The West Plains girls took the team title with 53 points.
“It was a beautiful day to run,” Martin said. “More than anything, I am grateful that we had a state meet this year. In July, it was a toss-up as to whether we’d even have a season. Our theme for the season, was, ‘Let’s go run’ because with everything going on in the world, it was really about just getting the chance to go for a run with the team.”