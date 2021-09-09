Nearly 700 high school runners took to the course at the Memphis Twilight Cross Country Classic Saturday in Tennessee.
St. Clair runners were among the pack, led by senior Case Busse, who placed 65th in the boys race with a time of 17:30.93.
The Bulldogs finished 24th in the team standings with 694 points. On the girls side, the Lady Bulldogs scored 849 points and finished in 31st place.
“For 11 out of our 27 runners, it was their first race ever,” head Coach Ben Martin said. “Eight of the returners had a faster time then their 2019 time, which is the last time we were at Memphis. It is a fast race with several states represented. We ran very well.”
Backing Busse in the boys race were Aiden Kern (128th, 18:36.35), Thomas Perkins (165th, 18:56.85), Kainalu Souza (194th, 19:23.26), Brent Miller (225th, 19:44.4), Zech Slater (259th, 20:16.58) and William James (262nd, 20:21.04).
“Our varsity boys looked very good,” Martin said. “We had four of the seven returning varsity boys set a life PR at this first meet, which shows how fast we can be this season. Brent Miller going sub-20 was a pleasant surprise. He has been working very hard in practice. Kai Souza hit some kind of growth spurt this summer, because he PR’d from last year by two minutes. He looks very fast already. For the first meet, we had five guys under 20 minutes, and our two freshmen were right there behind them. I think we can win a lot this season if we can stay out of quarantine.”
Freshman Brooklyn Cannon led the Lady Bulldogs from 127th place in a time of 22:50.6, the second-best time for a St. Clair girl at the event.
Two-time state qualifier Hanna Spoon finished 159th in 23:29.96.
Melodi Miller (191st, 24:12.59), Ella Edsel (255th, 26:31.7), Riley Ostendorf (282nd, 27:46.47), McKenzie Boa (285th, 27:54.32), Rachel Cox (305th, 31:10.34) and Hannah Thacker (311th, 33:00.57) rounded things out for the Lady Bulldogs.