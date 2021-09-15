St. Clair runners left Forest Park Saturday with four cross country invitational medals.
The Bulldogs had three boys take individual medalist honors in the event, led by fourth-place finisher Case Busse (17:51.4).
St. Clair totaled 105 team points to finish second in the boys team standings and 179 points in the girls race to finish sixth in that division.
St. Charles won the boys team race with 69 points. Other area notables included Owensville, placing fourth with 121 points, and Warrenton, 10th with 270.
In the girls race, St. Joseph’s Academy won with 74 points. Warrenton (204) placed 10th and Owensville (256) 12th.
Along with Busse, Aiden Kern (12th, 18:34.9) and Thomas Perkins (17th, 18:53.5) each earned individual medals for the St. Clair boys.
“Aiden Kern and Tommy Perkins looked solid,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “Both have a good mentality and want to medal and win races.”
Brooklyn Cannon (13th, 22:23) took home a medal from the girls race.
“She made a big move at the end, passing five people during the last mile,” Martin said.
St. Clair’s other male runners included Brent Miller (41st, 20:12.5), Kainalu Souza (44th, 20:18.5), William James (49th, 20:29.5) and Zech Slater (21:10.5).
Also running for the Lady Bulldogs were Melodi Miller (31st, 23:43.7), Hanna Spoon (35th, 23:54.1), Ella Edsel (62nd, 26:04.8) and Riley Ostendorf (80th, 28:03.1).