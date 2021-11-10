For St. Clair cross country, it was one last race for Case.
Senior Case Busse concluded his final high school cross country season with a 49th-place finish in the Class 3 boys race Saturday at Gans Creek in Columbia.
For freshman teammate Brooklyn Cannon, who finished 86th in the Class 3 girls race, it was her first trip to state.
Busse ranked as highly as 28th at the 1,000-meter checkpoint before finishing the race with a time of 17:43.
“Both Case and I were disappointed that he did not medal,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “But I look at what Case did the last four years as a book he wrote; it was an excellent book the whole way through, but the last page ending left the reader wanting more.”
Busse qualified for the state meet three years in a row, saving his highest finish for his final run.
Busse ranked 62nd in Class 4 in 2020 and 120th in Class 3 in 2019.
“Case had an outstanding cross country career,” Martin said. “This was his third trip to state. He is irreplaceable, inspirational, and will be deeply missed next year. Most people don’t know this, but Case actually pulled his hamstring and was unable to practice the whole week leading up to conference. I am not sure if that ever healed fully, so for him to do as well as he did shows how tough he is. I love that kid, and we all cried at the end of his race. I couldn’t ask for a better team-oriented leader.”
Cannon was 33rd in the girls race after the first 1,000 meters.
“Brooklyn continues to be very coachable,” Martin said. “We told her to go out and put herself in a position to medal at the mile. That’s what she did. She was top 35 at the mile. She tried her best. She is an excellent runner and will be back next year.”
The Class 3 girls race was won by Father Tolton freshman Elyse Wilmes in 18:28.2.
Owensville freshman Ilene Limberg placed eighth with a time of 19:14.8.
St. James sophomore Vanessa Perona finished 66th in 21:26.7.
Cuba sophomore Kaylee Fulliam ran 35th in 20:35.4, and her senior teammate, Melayna Brown, finished 108th in 22:40.5.
Southern Boone junior Connor Burns was the Class 3 boys winner in 15:13.5.
The time required to make the medal stand was 16.55.6, ran by 25th-place finisher Connor Blackford, a Maryville sophomore.
Owensville junior Lucas Morgan also ran in the race, finishing 55th in 17:48.2.