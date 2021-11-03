St. Clair cross country will have representation in both Class 3 races at the state championship meet Saturday.
Senior Case Busse and freshman Brooklyn Cannon both qualified for the state meet, to be held at Gans Creek in Columbia, by placing in the top 30 Saturday at Linn in the Class 3 District 3 race.
As a team, the St. Clair boys finished ninth in the district with 221 points. The girls placed 12th with a score of 268.
Busse turned in the 20th best time of 18:07.9 in the boys race, earning his third state trip.
“Case has been a leader all season and hopes to improve from his time at state from last year,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said.
Cannon finished 23rd in the girls race in 21:25.7.
“Brooklyn did exactly what we told her: ‘Get out in the top 30 from the start, and hold on,’ ” Martin said. “She did excellent. Every race she is getting stronger.”
Boys
Southern Boone junior Connor Burns won the boys race in 16:30.9, and Tolton Catholic edged Blair Oaks for the team title, 103-105.
The cutoff time to qualify for the state meet was 18:24.3, set by Centralia freshman J.R. Lesher.
After Busse, the next St. Clair runner to cross the finish line was sophomore Tommy Perkins, who placed 44th in 18:55.6.
Teammate Aiden Kern was right behind Perkins in 45th place and a time of 18:55.8.
Also running for the Bulldogs were Kainalu Souza (54th, 19:01.4), Brent Miller (58th, 19:04.8), William James (85th, 19:52.6) and Cameron Tedrick (118th, 21:38.7).
“Brent continues to own the last mile of every race,” Martin said.
Other teams included Priory (110), St. Charles West (118), Bowling Green (152), Fulton (171), Fatima (187), Centralia (194), Owensville (237), Whitfield (276), Southern Boone (292), Montgomery County (338), Orchard Farm (340), MICDS (389), Hallsville (398), North Callaway (458), Palmyra (503), Winfield (561) and Steam Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley (603).
Girls
Tolton Catholic’s Elyse Wilmes won the race in 18:48.2, leading her school to the top of the team standings with 76 points.
The final state qualifier was Tolton’s Jillian Andrews, who finished in 22:26.1.
St. Clair junior Melodi Miller was the team’s second runner to complete the course, taking 38th place in 23:05.1.
Others running for the Lady Bulldogs included Hanna Spoon (61st, 24:26.1), Ella Edsel (82nd, 26:07.6), Riley Ostendorf (93rd, 27:36.7), McKenzie Boa (103rd, 29:10.7) and Rachel Cox (105th, 29:45.2).
“Senior Riley Ostendorf has been a real leader for our team the whole year,” Martin said. “This was her first district meet ever. I was real proud of her. She took about four minutes off her overall PR from last season.”
The other team scores were included: St. Charles West with 90, Southern Boone with 93, Fatima with 151, Lutheran St. Charles with 159, Blair Oaks with 167, Centralia with 186 and Owensville with 203.
Montgomery County was next with 217, North Callaway with 235, Whitfield with 267, Bowling Green with 318, Fulton with 368 and St. Francis Borgia Regional with 427.