Led by the individual Class 3 District 2 champion, Audrey Rischer, Tolton Catholic shot its way to a district girls golf championship at Wolf Hollow Golf Club Monday.
Rischer shot a 72, one above par, and the Lady Trailblazers ended with a team score of 365.
Washington placed sixth on its home course, turning in a score of 411. Union shot a 600 to place 11th.
Lady Jays’ sophomore Molly Buschmann made the state cut with her round of 98, taking 13th place overall.
All golfers advanced from the top two teams in the district — Tolton and Rolla (372). After that, the top 12 individual golfers from among the other teams also qualified for the state championship tournament.
The Class 3 Tournament takes place next Monday and Tuesday at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.
Other team scores at the district event included Ft. Zumwalt South (388), Wentzville Liberty (402), Capital City (410), Camdenton (421), Ft. Zumwalt North (450), Hannibal (472) and Jefferson City (472).
Washington’s next two golfers, junior Isabella Fitzgerald and senior Emily Molitor, both missed the state cut by just one stroke, tying for 17th place overall.
Freshman Ella Martin rounded out the Washington scorecard with her round of 111, placing 32nd.
Union’s top score came from Alisha Skiles, who carded a 112 to place 33rd.
“The district tournament was tough this year,” Union Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “It was a fun season. We got second in the conference and got better as the year progressed. I’m looking forward to next year and improving more.”
Also competing for the Lady ’Cats were Natalie Miner (138), Hannah Gillison (159) and Kylee Mobley (191).