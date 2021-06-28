Some games are won on the long ball.
That was not the case Tuesday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field as the Washington Post 218 Juniors (10-1) won with a bunt in the final at-bat to eke out a 7-6 victory against Pacific Post 320 (7-4).
Post 218 scored twice in the first inning and went ahead 3-0 with another run in the fourth before Post 320 rallied for six runs in the top of the fifth.
Washington completed the comeback with two runs in the sixth and twice bunted with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh to bring home the tying and winning runs.
“Last night was a wild game, and our boy showed a bunch of resilience,” Post 218 Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “Our defense wasn’t great last night, but the boys seem to come together and rally to get us back into games when we go down.”
The bottom of the seventh started with a hard ground ball single for Tanner McPherson, who was then lifted for a pinch runner in Ethan Stellhorn.
Stellhorn stole second and then scored on an error after a bunt by Hanon Jarvis.
Jarvis then hustled home from second base to score the winning run after catcher Peyton Straatmann put down a bunt and also reached on an error.
“Hats off to the boys and my coaching staff,” Kleekamp said. “My coaches do a great job with helping the boys make adjustments and help me a lot with decision-making. Small ball ended up winning this game for us, which isn’t unusual for this team. It was a great team win, and we’re excited to keep the winning streak going.”
Luke Kleekamp led the Post 218 offense with three singles, scoring once and driving in a run.
Morgan Copeland and Ryan Weidle also singled.
Aden Pecka and Jarvis both scored twice. Weidle scored once.
Anthony Broeker and Copeland were credited with RBIs.
Jarvis reached on a walk.
Broeker, Ryan Weidle and Jacob Weidle each stole a base.
Ian Junkin pitched four innings for Post 218, striking out seven and allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk.
Grant Trentmann walked two batters and allowed two runs without recording an out.
Weston Meyer pitched the final three innings, striking out four and allowing one unearned run on three hits.
For Post 320, Weston Kulick pitched the complete game. Across six innings, he struck out five, and only one of the runs allowed was charged as an earned run. Kulick surrendered six hits and one walk.
At the dish for Pacific, Cole Hansmann singled twice, drove in two runs and scored.
Ethan Simpson, Matt Reincke, Luke Gerling and Noah Carrico all singled.
Simpson, Joey Mach, Gerling, Carrico and Jordan Williams all scored.
Mach and Kulick each drove in a run.
Simpson, Mach and Williams drew walks.
Mach was hit by a pitch.
Post 218 played at Elsberry Post 226 Thursday and plans to spend the weekend at a tournament in Breese, Illinois.
The Post 320 Juniors go to Elsberry Saturday for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.