Whether by hooves, by big wheels or by thin wheels, the action is coming to the Motor Sports Arena at the Washington Town & Country Fair.
For five nights, fairgoers will be treated to bull riding, tractor pulling and motocross action on the east end of the fairgrounds.
There will be two nights of bull riding Wednesday, Aug. 2, and Thursday, Aug. 3.
The first night of bull riding will be the preliminary rounds joined with a barrel racing competition.
On the second night, it will be the finals of the bull riding along with American freestyle bullfighting and a session of youth mutton busting.
In American freestyle bullfighting, the competitors climb into the arena with a bull and try to evade it while also earning points for staying as close to it as they can for the allotted time without getting caught.
Rafter 7P Rodeo Productions, located in Beaufort, is putting on the two nights of rodeo action, both of which begin at 8 p.m.
Trucks and tractors dominate the arena Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5.
Friday night, the Pro Pulling League’s Western Series kicks off the first pull at 7 p.m. The event will feature trucks, tractors and mini-rods.
Saturday afternoon, area farmers compete in the field class tractor pull, starting at 3 p.m.
The final pull belongs to the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association Saturday at 7 p.m. The event will feature tractors as well as pro-stock trucks.
The flat pulling course will take on a new shape Sunday with peaks and valleys to create hills and jumps for the motocross bikes.
The motocross competition begins at 2 p.m. Sunday with the preliminary heats.
The finals follow at 6 p.m. to conclude the action in the arena for another year.
