Updated: August 3, 2022 @ 2:51 pm
The Washington Town & Country Fair has lots of options for things to watch people ride.
Whether it’s tractors, motorcycles, or bulls, fans can see it all at the Motor Sports Arena during fair week again this year.
The bulls take center stage first with two nights, Wednesday and Thursday, starting at 8 p.m. both days.
Wednesday’s action features preliminary heats for the bull riders along with barrel racing competition.
Thursday will showcase the bull riding finals in addition to Freestyle American Bullfighting and Mutton Bustin’.
The bull riding competitions are produced by Rafter 7P Rodeo Productions.
The animals give way to souped-up machines Friday and Saturday as tractors and trucks take over the arena.
Friday at 7 p.m., the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Western Series arrives.
Action Friday is scheduled to feature limited pro stock tractors, light pro stock tractors, pro stock tractors, light limited super stock tractors, limited pro stock diesel trucks, 10,000-pound pro stock machines and mini-rods.
Saturday afternoon, the field class tractors begin at 2 p.m., featuring six different classes separated by weight, horsepower and tire size.
Then, at 7 p.m. it’s more pro tractor and mini-rod pulling featuring 5,800-pound modifieds, 6,000-pound super stocks, 8,500-pound limited pro stocks, 9,500-pound limited pro stocks, 10,000-pound pro stocks and 1950 mini-rods.
Entries Saturday night will be handled by the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association.
Motocross riders finish out the weekend Sunday. Practice laps begin at noon with preliminary heats at 2 p.m. and finals at 6 p.m.
The motocross event features 18 different classes separated by age of the rider and/or power of the bike and an advertised pro purse of $13,500 for the 250 A and Open A classes.
