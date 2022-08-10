The results were skewed heavily in the bulls’ favor Thursday night.
Competing bull riders at the Washington Town & Country Fair recorded just two successful eight-second rides during three rounds of attempts.
The event was scored by the National Federation of Professional Bullriders (NFPB).
Rafael Aparecido took top honors, scoring an 87.5 for his ride of a bull named Striker. He took home $4,147.20 from the winners’ purse.
Carlos Gomez scored a spot as the runner-up with a 79.5 against the bull, Raggedy. His take was $2,764.80.
Both successful rides came in the second of two preliminary rounds.
Eight riders were brought back for a third round for the championship, but the bulls shut out all eight riders in the final attempt.
That locked in Aparecido and Gomez’s places in the money.
The night also featured an American Freestyle Bullfighting competition and an unscored youth Mutton Bustin’ session.
Bo Essick took the top announced score of the night in the bullfighting competition with an 85.
Wednesday’s scheduled barrel riding competition and preliminary round of the bull riding was canceled as the Fair was closed due to weather.
