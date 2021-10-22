Led by Charlie Lohden’s hat trick, the Sullivan soccer Eagles kept themselves on the fringe of the Four Rivers Conference title picture.
Sullivan (11-6-1, 3-2) won at St. Clair (0-16, 0-6) Monday, 8-0. Sullivan needed to beat Union Tuesday and for Union to win at Pacific Thursday to get a share of the title.
St. Clair played the match with just 10 players.
“We had a few opportunities and just couldn’t take advantage,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Rego said. “My goalkeeper, Nathan Bess, had a really great game.”
Bess turned in 30 saves in the contest.
Lohden’s three goals were followed up by a Dillon Freeman brace and single goals by Zechariah Beagle, Trey Behrens and Kaleb White.
The Eagles scored four times in the first half and four in the second period.
Assists were credited to Beagle, Behrens, Drew Schlueter, Luc Schuler, Dock Thomure and Luke Todd.
Sullivan keeper Opie Starr notched five saves in the shutout win.
St. Clair concluded league play with the contest but has three nonconference games remaining in the regular season.
The Bulldogs next play Wednesday at Warrenton, starting at 5 p.m.