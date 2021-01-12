The consolation game at the Owensville Tournament will be another Four Rivers Conference showdown.
St. Clair (2-5) won Thursday in the consolation semifinals, 66-57, in overtime over the Rolla homeschool Royals (0-2), advancing to play Owensville in the consolation final Saturday at 3 p.m.
The teams ended the first quarter tied at 10-10. The Bulldogs went into halftime with a 29-25 lead.
The Royals came back in the third quarter to take a 43-41 edge into the final quarter.
St. Clair tied it back up to end regulation, 55-55, on an Austin Dunn three-point shot in the closing seconds.
St. Clair outpointed the Royals, 11-2, in the extra frame.
"Our kids have been working really hard," St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. "it was nice to see their hard work pay off with a win."
Senior forward Chase Walters scored a career-high 28 points in the game and added 18 rebounds for a double-double. He also picked up two blocks and one assist.
"Chase Walters had a huge game for us," Isgrig said. "He scored 28 points and had 18 rebounds which were both career highs. We have been pushing Chase to dominate games and be more aggressive on offense and this game he was aggressive and his teammates did a great job finding him."
Blaine Downey and Dunn netted 13 points apiece.
Anthony Broeker added five points, Wes Hinson four and AJ Blankenship three.
Downey posted six rebounds. Broeker and Hinson made one rebound apiece.
Broeker, Dunn and Hinson passed out four assists apiece.
Downey and Isaac Nunez each made three assists.
Dunn grabbed three steals. Nunez stole one.
St. Clair advanced to play its second conference opponent of the tournament Saturday against Owensville.
The Dutchmen received a bye in the consolation semifinals due to Belle withdrawing from the tournament.