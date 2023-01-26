The Bulldogs were hot on the trail of the Kirksville Tigers, but unable to catch up in the team standings Saturday.
St. Clair scored 169 points and placed second in the Bulldogs’ home tournament. Kirksville left with the team win after scoring 191.5 points.
“We finished a strong second,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “We suffered some injuries along the way or we could have scored some more points. I don’t know if it would have been enough to catch Kirksville.”
Tolton Catholic ranked third with 159.5 points. Parkway West (156) and Fatima (123) finished in the top five.
St. Clair seniors Ryan Meek (120 pounds), Brock Woodcock (157) and Cameron Simcox (165) each won their weight classes.
Meek pinned St. Charles’ Camden Brown (0:23), Lift for Life’s Corlin Toliver (0:27), Kirksville’s Floyd Dunn (0:36) and Fatima’s Nolan Laux (1:35). In the championship round, he defeated Kirksville’s Austyn Hunter in a 6-0 decision.
Woodcock pinned all five opponents, ending with a 2:54 pin on Kirksville’s Dominic Cahalan in the championship bout. In prior matches, Woodcock pinned Kirksville’s Koan McAtee (1:01), West Plains’ George Fisher (1:13), St. James’ Cody Wilfong (1:44) and Parkway West’s Aaron DeBlasi (0:18).
Simcox also won all five rounds by pin, finishing the tournament with a 1:03 pin of Tolton’s William Hazelrigg in the championship match. In the earlier rounds, Simcox defeated St. James’ David Burns (1:18), Eldon’s Oliver Burrows (1:17), Hillsboro’s Xander Ferrell (2:15) and Parkway West’s Mason Jensen (0:55).
Hughes noted two of the team’s success stories finished third and fourth in the tournament, senior Connor Sikes, who is wrestling this season for the first time since his freshman year and Adam Folks, a freshman wrestling up.
Sikes (175) placed third. He won three of his four preliminary matches, topping Wright City’s Caleb Hall (3:11), Kirksville’s Gabriel Mullanix (1:39) and Parkway West’s Mason Cummins (2:33), falling only to St. James’ Carter Wilfong (2:50).
Sikes pinned Fatima’s Chase Willis (2:36) for third.
Folks (190) ended fourth in his division with a 2-3 record. He scored pins over John Burroughs’ Isaiah Kinspel (0:39) and St. James’ Maxwell Burns (0:49). In the third-place match, Fatima’s Conner Willis defeated Folks in a 10-3 decision.
Gavin Shoemate (138), a junior two-time state qualifier, also finished fourth, but not on his own terms. He was forced to withdraw from the third-place match for medical reasons, forfeiting that match to Wright City’s David Wriggs.
Shoemate cruised through the first three rounds of the tournament with three pins over Tolton’s Roland Harrison (1:15), Hillsboro’s Gary Loveless (1:22) and Fatima’s Tyler Kloeppel (3:34) before he was pinned in the semifinals by Kirksville’s Lane Patterson (0:16).
“It’s been a real grind since the holidays at the Granite City Tournament,” Hughes said. “But despite all that, we were able to get the most team pins at the tournament with 29 pins and that resulted in a lot of points.”
Ashton Feuerborn (132) took sixth place with a 2-3 record. He pinned West Plains’ Lucas Collins (1:15) and Parkway West’s Alexander Lewinski (0:54). Hillsboro’s Logan Knuckles won the fifth-place match over Feuerborn by a 9-4 decision.
Grayson Langan (113), Creek Hughes (126) and Zeke Bethel (215) each ended in seventh place.
Langan went 1-4, ending with a pin victory over Herculaneum’s CJ Asinger (3:22) in the seventh-place match.
Creek Hughes also went 1-4, winning in the seventh-place matchup over Tolton’s Martin Harrison (1:21).
Bethel finished with a 2-3 record. He won an 11-2 major decision over St. James’ Joshua Carpenter in a preliminary bout and ended with a pin of Hillsboro’s Wyatt Johnson (5:06) in the seventh-place contest.
Cole Horton and Greg Adams ranked eighth and ninth at 144 pounds for the Bulldogs.
Horton went 0-4 in the division. Parkway West’s Max Hipp scored the pin on Horton for seventh place in 3:48.
Adams went 0-4 in the preliminary rounds and did not have an opponent in the ninth-place match.
Casen Blake and Ben Bylina finished ninth and 10th at 150 pounds. After each went 0-4 in preliminary bouts, Blake pinned Bylina in the ninth-place match in 1:52.
“The younger guys are getting better every week,” Mel Hughes said. “It’s hard to tell what they will do come districts. We don’t think it’s too early to be thinking about the postseason and we don’t want to wish the rest of the season away, but we’re champing at the bit to get to districts.”
St. Clair is scheduled to host a senior night quad meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. Visiting teams are slated to include Pacific, De Smet and Wentzville Liberty.