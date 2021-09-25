Powered by three top 10 finishers and two runners in the top five, the St. Clair Bulldogs ran their way to the top of the boys race at the Belle Invitational Thursday.
The Bulldogs ended with 42 points, topping runner-up Linn by seven. In the girls race, St. Clair finished fourth with 64 points.
Case Busse finished third in 17:36.1 to lead the way for the St. Clair boys.
Thomas Perkins ended fifth in 18:42.7.
“Tommy Perkins PRd and had a great race,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said.
“Tommy has a ton of heart, and it really showed in the last mile today.”
Aiden Kern placed eighth in 18:54.9.
Also running for the Bulldogs were Kainalu Souza (14th, 19:13.6), Brent Miller (16th, 19:26.8), William James (19th, 19:51.3) and Tyler Yarberry (34th, 21:41.4).
“Juniors Brent Miller and Kai Souza continue to improve and are really working hard,” Martin said. “Brent always seems to find a way to pass people in that last mile. Freshman Liam James went sub 20 for the first time and medaled. He has a lot of potential and we expect big things from him in the next four years. We are glad to finally get over that second-place hump and were able to win a meet.”
In the girls race, Brooklyn Cannon had the top St. Clair finish in sixth place with a time of 22:21.2.
She was followed by Melodi Miller (12th, 23:27.5), Ella Edsel (26th, 25:55.5), Riley Ostendorf (31st, 27:18.2), McKenzie Boa (45th, 31:01.2), Rachel Cox (47th, 31:15.9), Hannah Thacker (49th, 31:45.8) and Emily Oligschlaeger (52nd, 39:39.3).
Steelville took first place in the girls race with 44 points. Linn scored 51 and Lighthouse Preparatory Academy 59.
Cuba sophomore Kaylee Fulliam had the best individual time of 21:58.7.
Other boys team scores included Steelville (69), Calvary Lutheran (85), Lighthouse (139) and Salem (140).
Steelville junior Conner Diaz won individually in 17:10.8.
The next race for the Bulldogs will take the team to Elsberry Monday.