St. Clair showed Newburg who the top dog was in the fourth quarter Tuesday.
The Bulldogs (1-0) opened the season with a win on the road at Newburg over the host Wolves (0-1), 61-48.
St. Clair overwrote what was a three-point deficit to start the fourth quarter, outscoring the Wolves, 23-7, in the final eight minutes.
Newburg held a 30-22 lead at the half.
Johnny Chapman led St. Clair with 18 points, shooting a perfect 8-8 from the field with six doubles and two triples.
Chapman added two rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Carter Short posted a double-double, netting 17 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. He also grabbed one steal.
Isaac Nunez was the third member of the team to reach double figures, ending on 13 points.
Hayden Johnson and Jordan Rodrigue contributed five points apiece.
Alex Marler ended with three points.
Johnson posted six rebounds.
Nunez and Rodrigue grabbed two rebounds apiece. Jayden Fitzgerald and Marler both posted a rebound.
Rodrigue led in assists with four and steals with three.
Johnson, Nunez and Nate Short were each credited with two assists.
Marler dished out one assist.
Johnson and Marler each made two steals.
Nunez stole one.
St. Clair next plays Friday, Dec. 9, on the road at Potosi at 7 p.m.
