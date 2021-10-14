On their last possession, the Bulldogs won in a Week 7 thriller.
St. Clair (4-2, 3-2) punched in the go-ahead score with 13 seconds left on the clock to win a Four Rivers Conference clash on the road at Hermann (4-3, 2-2) Friday, 31-26.
Skyler Sanders plunged in for the deciding score for the Bulldogs on his second touchdown of the game, capping the game-winning drive.
Sanders racked up 124 yards on 14 carries to lead the Bulldog backfield.
The Bulldogs led, 14-6, after one quarter and 23-12 at halftime after an Austin Dunn field goal.
Hermann cut the lead to 23-18 in the third quarter. The Bearcats then overtook St. Clair, 26-23, with 5:38 remaining in the fourth, setting the stage for the deciding drive.
Once Hermann got the ball back in the final seconds, the Bearcats attempted a miracle play with backward laterals but were unable to change the fate of the game.
Statistics
Anthony Broeker had St. Clair’s other rushing score on a 69-yard scamper, his only carry of the game.
Jordan Rodrigue was 1-3 passing for 12 yards and a touchdown pass to Carter Short.
Gabe Martinez carried the ball 12 times for 87 yards.
Cameron Simcox gained 43 yards on nine carries.
Rodrigue and Gavin Shoemate each carried twice for eight yards.
Defensively, Adrian Arguilez led the Bulldogs with 13 tackles.
Martinez and Simcox were in on 12 tackles apiece.
Broeker made an interception.
Other tacklers included Short (seven), Logan Smith (seven), Lane Sohn (five), Dunn (four), Ty Record (four), Gavin Calkins (four), Shoemate (two), Trevor Girardier (two), Chase Thacker (two), Braeden Schuchmann (one), Sanders (one) and Rodrigue (one).
Week 8
The Bulldogs have one final regular season home game on the schedule this week, hosting Cape Girardeau Central (1-5).
The Tigers’ lone win came in Week 6, 14-12, at Sikeston.
Losses for Cape Central have come to Parkway North, Hillsboro, Jackson, Farmington and Poplar Bluff by an average margin of 31.4 points per week.
However, each of those five teams has at least five wins on the season. Jackson sports a spotless 7-0 record, and Hillsboro is 6-1.
The teams do not share a common opponent.
St. Clair and Cape Central are meeting for the second year in a row. The Bulldogs won last year’s meeting at Cape Central, 35-7.
District standings
With 36.74 points, St. Clair currently stands as the No. 4 seed in Class 3 District 4.
Priory (5-2, 41.38) leads the district, pursued by Owensville (5-2, 40.52) and Sullivan (4-3, 37.25).
Westminster Christian Academy (3-4, 35.52) remains in the race as well, though currently ranked fifth.
Salem (1-5, 21.71) and St. James (1-6, 17.86) fill out the remaining two ranks in the district.