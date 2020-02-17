St. Clair came closer than any other league opponent to knocking off the St. James basketball Tigers thus far, and one day later scored a road win at De Soto.
Playing at St. James Tuesday, the Bulldogs (9-10, 1-3) kept things close at the end before the Tigers (17-3, 4-0) were able to seal a 61-58 win. St. Clair rebounded to win at De Soto (6-16) Wednesday, 43-37.
De Soto
St. Clair trailed, 13-8, at the end of the first quarter. However, the Bulldogs held De Soto to just two points in the second period and tied things up at 15-15 going into halftime.
St. Clair took a six-point lead in the third quarter, starting the final period ahead 29-23.
“We played really hard at De Soto, but we shot the ball very poorly,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “It was good to get a win on a night where we shot 31 percent and 1-17 from the three-point line. We were locked in defensively and our defense and rebounding carried us in this game.”
Dayton Turner notched 16 points to lead the St. Clair offense and added 11 points for a double-double. He also finished with four assists and three steals.
Calvin Henry recorded eight points, Johnny Kindel seven and Chase Walters six. Zach Browne, Nick Dierking and Justin Hoffman rounded out the scoring with two points each.
“Offensively, we actually ran pretty good offense and took care of the ball with only four turnovers,” Isgrig said. “We just struggled to make shots. Dayton played a really good game for us and was efficient offensively and rebounded the ball well. Johnny had seven points but hit a huge three for us in the fourth quarter.”
Walters grabbed six rebounds, Browne four and Henry three. Wes Hinson, Hoffman and Kindel all posted two rebounds and Dierking one.
Hinson and Hoffman each dished out two assists. Henry and Kindel added one assist apiece.
Browne grabbed two steals and Hoffman one.
St. James
St. James, a Class 3 state quarterfinal team last year and the preseason No. 1 in the Four Rivers Conference, has already defeated Union by 34, New Haven by 23 and Pacific by 30 in the league schedule.
The Tigers doubled up St. Clair in the first quarter, 26-13, but St. Clair won both the second and third periods to cut into that lead.
At halftime, St. James carried a 35-27 lead. St. Clair cut it further down to just five points, 46-41, to begin the final period.
“Even though we lost, this was maybe our best effort of the year,” Isgrig said.
“We competed at a very high level. They scored 26 points in the first quarter and made a lot of contested threes, but after that we battled back.”
Henry and Walters tied for the St. Clair scoring lead with 16 points apiece.
Kindel added 11 points, Turner six, Hoffman four, Hinson three and Browne two.
“We were very balanced on offense and Johnny and Calvin really shot the ball with a lot of confidence,” Isgrig said. “Chase finished around the rim well.”
Walters grabbed six rebounds. Hoffman and Turner each finished with four rebounds. Kindel added three rebounds and Hinson two. Browne and Henry contributed one rebound apiece.
Turner led in assists with nine. Hoffman made three assists. Henry and Walters turned in two assists apiece.
Henry and Turner both made two steals. Kindel and Walters each stole one.
Andrew Branson was the top scorer for St. James with 21 points. He added seven rebounds, three blocked shots, two steals and an assist.
Other scorers included Kadin Guese (14 points), Austin Ridenhour (13), Dante Poole (six), Mason Parker (five) and Logan Chick (two).
Drew Moritz turned in seven rebounds. Parker rebounded four. Chick and Guese ended with two rebounds apiece.
Parker dished out six assists and Ridenhour four. Chick and Moritz were both credited with an assist.
Parker grabbed five steals. Ridenhour stole three. Chick and Guese picked up two steals each and Moritz stole one.
St. Clair played Friday at New Haven in another league game and next plays at home Tuesday against Pacific at 7 p.m.