The St. Clair Bulldogs (5-2, 3-2) won their third game in a row Friday night at home, defeating the Cape Girardeau Central Tigers (1-6) 26-13 on senior night.
St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins was happy to get a win for his seniors.
“We may not have many seniors,” Robbins said. “They are good kids, and they deserve a good senior night. We are very happy to come out with a win for those kids.”
Robbins says this group of kids is special.
“They’re awesome, they’re fun,” Robbins said. “This has been a fun year. Coming into this year, we didn’t have a whole lot of expectations probably outside of our program. We expect to be good every year, but these kids have bought in. We’re working hard and getting better. We’re still making mistakes — I made mistakes when I was 15, 16 years old and probably made mistakes tonight. That is all right. I am extremely proud of their effort.”
St. Clair had a balanced rushing attack for the night. They were led by Cameron Simcox with 19 carries for 150 yards and one touchdown. Next was Jordan Rodrigue with 79 yards on six rushes with one touchdown. Skyler Sanders (two touchdowns) and Gabe Martinez each rushed for 70 yards, and Gavin Shoemate rushed for four yards.
Rodrigue was 2-3 passing for 20 yards. Martinez caught a pass for 12 yards. Sanders had one reception for eight yards.
Leading the Bulldogs defensively with five tackles each were Martinez (three assists) and Simcox (two assists). Adrian Arguilez had three tackles (three assists).
Recording two tackles each were Rodrigue, Sanders, Dawson Husereau (one assist), Shoemate, Lane Sohn (one assist), and Logan Smith.
With one tackle each were Carter Short (four assists, one sack), Creek Hughes, Josh Hawkins (2 assists), and Austin Dunn.
It was a relatively quiet first half with the Bulldogs getting the only score on a 23-yard run by Simcox. Dunn added the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 halftime lead.
St. Clair took the second half kickoff and drove 80 yards on 10 plays using up 6:22 of the clock when Sanders ran it in from 20 yards out. The drive was highlighted by a 20-yard run from Gabe Martinez.
Robbins said it was an impressive drive by his young team.
“Great drive coming out of halftime,” Robbins said. “There were no adjustments at halftime. It was like, ‘This is where we are at. Let’s just play; let’s do what we are capable of.’ Maybe we wore them down a little. I don’t know. We’re the enigma; we don’t play like most people. We are not in the gun, not playing the spread or a pro style. We just line up, and it’s a car wreck. People can gear up for a car wreck, but can you do it for the entire game?”
With the Bulldogs leading 13-0 early in the fourth quarter, quarterback Rodrigue broke loose on a 51-yard run to give St. Clair a 19-0 lead.
Robbins said they miss Anthony Broeker (the starting quarterback was injured), but Rodrigue and Martinez have stepped up big time.
“We miss Anthony, and we need to get him back,” Robbins said. “But Jordan is more than capable, and we’ve got Gabe, who is more than capable. With Jordan at quarterback, it is a way to get both of them on the field together. Jordan is a good player who is going to be an all-conference defensive back. The two of them may not be big, but they play big.”
Cape Central answered back when Tyray Jackson took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown.
But this night belonged to St. Clair, which drove 55 yards and used up almost six minutes from the clock when Sanders ran over the defense on his way to a six-yard touchdown and Dunn added the extra point to give the Bulldogs a 26-7 lead.
Cape Central added a late score on a 61-yard pass from Morgan Diamond to Keontae Dixon.
Robbins says being 5-2 is great, but it’s all about celebrating the important things and improving.
“If you would’ve told me we would be 5-2 at this point at the beginning of the year, I would’ve taken it,” Robbins said. “Yeah, it’s 5-2, but we continue to get better. I couldn’t be happier with the progress we have made. We are starting to play better, and playing your best at this time of year is what you want, and hopefully we are getting there. We celebrate great blocks, great tackles and just great effort. We can’t control our talent or our size, but we can control our attitude, and that is what we focus on.”
St. Clair travels to Owensville next week to face the Dutchmen (6-2, 3-2) in a game which could greatly impact the Class 3 District 4 standings. Owensville is currently No. 2 with 41.43 points. St. Clair is No. 3 with 40.61 points. Priory leads the districts with 41.51 points, and Sullivan is No. 4 with 34.35 points. With only .90 points dividing the top three spots, the winner could possibly be seated No. 1.
“Regular season finale, major implications for district,” Robbins said. “We can’t worry about what everybody else is doing. We are just going to focus on getting ready for Owensville come Monday, and whatever happens, happens.”
CGC-0-0-0-13=13
STC-0-7-6-13=26
First Quarter
No Scoring
Second Quarter
STC-Cameron Simcox 23 run ( Austin Dunn kick) 9:58
Third Quarter
STC-Skyler Sanders 20 run (kick failed) 5:38
Fourth Quarter
STC-Jordan Rodrigue 51 run (kick failed) 9:32
CGC- Tyray Jackson 75 kickoff return (TJ Mackins kick) 9:18
STC-Sanders 6 run (Dunn kick) 3:42
CGC-Keontae Dixon 61 pass from Morgan Diamond (PAT failed) 3:23