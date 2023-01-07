The basketball Bulldogs took a bite of the seedings at the Owensville Tournament Tuesday.
Seeded No. 6, the Bulldogs (3-4) took down the No. 3 St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights, 70-58, in the opening round.
Updated: January 7, 2023 @ 5:42 pm
“It was a good win for us in the first round of the tournament,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We did some good stuff offensively and we were really balanced as a group. Alex Marler gave us really good minutes off the bench and was a big boost for us. He scored four straight, hit a hit, and took a charge.”
The win moved St. Clair into the winners’ bracket semifinals against second-seeded Union Thursday.
In Tuesday’s game, St. Clair trailed, 14-10, at the end of the first period and 30-29 going into halftime.
The Bulldogs went to work in the third quarter, outscoring the Blue Knights, 22-9, to take a 51-39 advantage into the final period.
Jordan Rodrigue’s 19 points led the way. He added five rebounds.
“Jordan did a good job running the offense for us,” Isgrig said. “He is stepping up and playing with confidence.”
Carter Short notched a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
“Carter rebounded the ball and dominated the second quarter,” Isgrig said. “He had six offensive rebounds in the game and gave us some big second chance points.”
Isaac Nunez tallied 17 points and seven rebounds.
Marler finished with seven points and one rebound.
Hayden Johnson recorded five points and two rebounds.
Johnny Chapman netted five points.
“We needed to be better defensively as a group, but it was nice to get a win in our first game back from the break,” Isgrig said.
