Lucky number seven was the difference Tuesday in Owensville.
The St. Clair boys golf team outshot Owensville by seven strokes to pick up a Four Rivers Conference dual meet victory, 206-213.
Ryan Bozada led the Bulldogs with a round of 46, earning meet medalist honors.
Hayden Johnson was next for St. Clair, carding a 50.
Caleb Hinson finished in 52 strokes, and Erik Kennedy shot a 58.
Owensville’s scores were not available at print deadline.
St. Clair has another conference dual coming up Tuesday at Hermann starting at 4:30 p.m.