Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 10:43 pm
The visitors held a 16-14 lead after one quarter and a 25-23 edge at the half. The Lions lead moved up to six points, 38-32, at the end of the third period.
“We gave up 16 points in the first quarter then played much better defensively after that,” Wt. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Northwest was huge. They start three kids 6-5 and taller and our kids battled them all night. We did a really good job helping each other as the game went on and gave ourselves chances late. Our kids were coachable and competed hard, it was unfortunate we came up on the wrong end of the scoreboard. I love our focus and purpose right now even though we aren’t getting the wins we want.”
Jordan Rodrigue paced St. Clair with 15 points, adding four rebounds.
Isaac Nunez posted 12 points and four rebounds.
Hayden Johnson tallied 11 points with three rebounds.
“Our seniors really stepped up and led the way for us,” Isgrig said. “Hayden, Jordan, and Isaac were all in double figures and played every minute of the game. They are leading by example right now and really competing at a high level.”
Carter Short and Logan Smith added two points apiece.
Short grabbed six rebounds.
Johnny Chapman and Smith finished with two rebounds apiece.
Alex Marler nabbed one rebound.
St. Clair is on the road Friday for a Four Rivers Conference matchup against Hermann at 7 p.m.
