It’s a diverse mascot crowd at the Lutheran St. Charles football jamboree Friday.
St. Clair’s Bulldogs go to the event to take on the host Cougars, as well as the Hazelwood Central Hawks and the Pattonville Pirates.
Action will take place in three separate rounds, during which there will be two teams playing on one side of the field and the other two teams playing on the other end.
Each round will consist of eight plays on offense and eight plays on defense.
The first plays will take place at 6 p.m.
In the first session, St. Clair plays Lutheran St. Charles on the west half of the field. Pattonville will play Hazelwood Central on the end near the scoreboard.
For the second session, the Bulldogs play Pattonville on the scoreboard side and the host team takes on Hazelwood Central on the west side.
The host Cougars stay on the west side again for the final round to play Pattonville and St. Clair remains on the scoreboard end to take on Hazelwood Central.
In the first action that counts, Aug. 25, St. Clair will play at home against Potosi.
Pattonville starts the regular season with a Week 1 home game against Ritenour and the Cougars are hosting Parker Lutheran (Colorado). Hazelwood Central is also home in Week 1, against Lutheran North, but that game won’t be played until Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m.
