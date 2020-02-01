Conference foes will battle for the consolation trophy at the 41st annual Hermann Invitational Boys Basketball Tournament.
St. Clair (8-5) rebounded from a 50-36 defeat against Montgomery County (14-2) in the first round of the tournament Tuesday to win Thursday in the consolation semifinals against California (6-10), 70-59.
St. Clair finishes the tournament Saturday at 4 p.m. against New Haven in the consolation final. The Shamrocks fell by just three points against Hermann in the first round and won by nine against Wright City in the other consolation semifinal.
California
The Bulldogs took control early with a 22-10 lead after one quarter.
That lead grew to 38-24 at halftime and 54-37 after three periods.
Calvin Henry led St. Clair with 22 points.
Justin Hoffman netted 11 points, followed by Chase Walters with 10.
Dayton Turner notched eight points, Johnny Kindel six and Wes Hinson five. Zach Browne and Nick Dierking both added four points.
Jordan Bondurant led California with 17 points.
Other scorers included Trevor Myers (14 points), Calen Kruger (10), Braeden Birdsong (eight), Trevor Porter (six), Garrett Burger (two) and Caden Kirksey (two).
Montgomery County
Montgomery County led 13-8 after one quarter and 33-10 at halftime.
St. Clair had a stronger showing in the second half, trimming the lead by one to 43-21 at the end of the third quarter and then outscoring the Wildcats, 15-7, in the final period.
“The second half we played much better but dug too big of a hole in the second quarter,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “I was happy with our effort in the fourth quarter. We didn’t quit in the second half and competed more. Our players off the bench gave us some good minutes in the fourth quarter.”
Walters had the top scoring performance for St. Clair with nine points.
Hoffman was next with seven points.
Browne and Kindel each added five points. Dierking scored four. Blaine Downey, Henry and Turner finished with two points apiece.
Collin Parker posted 17 points to lead Montgomery County.
Carson Parker scored nine. Other scorers included Keenan James (eight), Drake Smith (five), Logan Hutcheston (four), Ethan Rakers (four) and Ty Leu (three).
Montgomery County defeated St. James in the championship semifinal and plays Linn for the tournament championship Saturday at 7 p.m.