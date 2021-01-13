St. Clair won in the end at Lafayette’s Fred Ross Duals.
The Bulldogs won the seventh-place match of the tournament, 57-12, over Parkway West. In previous duals, St. Clair fell agianst Ladue, 39-36, Rockwood Summit, 48-30, and Lafayette, 56-18.
“Although we would have liked to come out of the day with more dual wins overall, our boys showed a lot of fight and were competitive with every school we faced,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said.
Other teams had a deeper roster to pull from.
“Being the only Class 2 school in the field, we had the opportunity to see some of the larger Class 3 and 4 teams,” Hughes said. “We do not have the opportunity to compete with these schools in the postseason so we try to schedule as many of them as possible. Our wrestlers improve by wrestling the best competition we can find and there were some outstanding teams with many of the state’s elite individual wrestlers in the field.”
Undefeated Ryan Meek (106 pounds) was the most successful St. Clair wrestler on the day with three wins in contested matches. Any wins by forfeit were not accessible in the online tournament results.
Meek pinned both Summit’s Minko Brown (0:50) and Parkway West’s Liam O’Brien (0:48). He earned a 4-1 decision win against Lafayette’s Dylan Roth.
“We had some great individual performances by some of our top wrestlers and our less experienced wrestlers held their own throughout the day,” Hughes said.
Cameron Simcox (145) and Skyler Sanders (170) each earned three wins by pin with one loss.
Gabe Martinez (120) and Mardariries Miles (195) both went 2-1. Martinez scored two wins by pin. Miles earned one pin and one decision.
Creek Hughes (113) posted a 2-2 record with both wins by pin.
Gavin Shoemate (126), Brock Woodcock (132/138) and Bass Hughes (138) each went 1-2.
Shoemate and Woodcock each won by pin. Bass Hughes earned his win in a decision.
Adrian Arguilez (152) and Cohen Burton (182) also wrestled for the Bulldogs, going 0-3 in contested matches.
St. Clair had three open weights at 160, 220 and 285 pounds.
The Bulldogs were the host team Tuesday for the Four Rivers Conference Tournament. The team is next scheduled to compete at the Webster Grove Tournament Saturday.